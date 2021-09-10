Sarwat Gilani opens up about her parenting style Sakina Mehdi | September 10, 2021 Share

Sarwat Gilani opens up about her parenting style

Pakistani actress Sarwat Gilani sat down for an interview and spoke about raising her two boys. She said teaching kids little things like empathizing with others should be taught at home.

While talking about teaching values to kids, Gilani stated, "I thought about how do I tell my kids to open a door for a girl or a woman and so I Googled it. It's so easy now. You don't have to go through books and books to understand. There were some very interesting articles on Google that I went through and it is literally about the little things.”

The Churails actor went on, “The way they talk to their house help, their nannies — everyone has a nanny now. How do they address the nanny if there is a problem, how do they talk about the nanny to me. If they open the door for me or not.”

She added, "It's these little things we need to remind them. To not eat before everyone's at the table. To leave a chair or a place if someone is standing. These things need to start from home.”

The actor further revealed that she wants to “open an "educational entertainment space for children and parents".

Gilani said, "I did this art and crafts thing during quarantine and it was very well received. The kind of questions parents would ask me, I thought there's a huge gap in communication between a parent and a child, and we don't know how to talk to children. We teach them how to talk to us but we don't get down on their level and talk.”

She concluded, "I also felt there's a dire need for kids to get out and not just have entertainment but do something that is creative and their imagination needs to open. Covid-19 has put us all in a very small box, especially kids. My kids are socially awkward now. So I wanted to open up a place which catered to parents and children.”