Sharmila Faruqi calls security guard ‘hero’ for enforcing Covid SOPs Sakina Mehdi | September 10, 2021 Share

Sharmila Faruqi calls security guard ‘hero’ for enforcing Covid SOPs

Recently, Pakistani politician Sharmila Faruqi took to Twitter and appreciated a security guard of McDonald’s who ensured that are Covid-19 SOPs are being followed by customers.

The former advisor to the Chief Minister of Sindh shared a picture with the guard and wrote, “Salute to the guard outside McDonald’s who refused to let us in without our vaccination card. Heroes like this help us implement the rules.”

However, the social media users trolled Faruqi and said that they hope the security guard’s job is still safe.

One user tweeted, “This is somewhat strange for you bcuz no one can dare to stop you.u rich ppl are real heros here [sic].”

Another user wrote, “I wish to see him on duty later than a week.”