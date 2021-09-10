Mahira Khan leaves fans stunned as she channels her inner pilot in new snaps Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 10, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has left fans stunned with her latest social media post. The Raees famed actress took to her social media handle and shared a breathtaking photo of her donning a pilot outfit.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the fashion diva of Pakistan showbiz world dropped her glamorous picture, in which she was spotted promoting a car brand.





Khan can be seen standing next to a luxurious blood-red vehicle as she donned the gorgeous pilot avatar, paired with red lips, while posing for the camera.

Fans and showbiz colleagues including Aima Baig and Yumna Zaidi dropped a bunch of fire emoticons for the starlet.

"Beauty," wrote one fan while another dubbed her "Queen."





Treating her fans with another delight, the Verna actress dropped another picture from her latest TVC. Khan can be seen sporting a all-sequin gown. The actress posted the picture on her gram with the caption, “Trippin’” and added a diamond emoticon.

On the work front, the Bin Roye actress is winning all the praise and love for her role in drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. Khan will be next seen in an upcoming telefilm titled, Ek Hai Nigar.