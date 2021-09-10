Yasir Hussain asks Iqra Aziz for a romantic getaway, 'Let’s Go Away Together’ Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 10, 2021 Share

Pakistan entertainment industry’s most-beloved couple, Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz never fails to delight their fans with adorable relationship goals.

The two, who never shy away from exuding major couple goals with their loved-up social media posts, have recently left fans gushing over their romance on social networking platform.

On Thursday, the Lahore Se Aagey actor took to his Instagram and shared a throwback photo from his USA trip with wife Iqra.





In the caption, the actor asked his wife for a romantic getaway. He captioned the post as, "let’s Go Away Together #throwback #usa iiqraaziz ????"

In the photo, the love birds could be spotted posing for an adorable photo with Iqra's hand wrapped around Yasir.

Responding to Yasir's love, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 famed actress dropped lyrics from a heartwarming Punjabi song, sung by the Queen of melody, Madam Noor Jehan.

"Chal chaliye duniya dy us nukray Jithy banda na banday di zaat howe," Iqra wrote with a sparkling heart emoticon.

Fans also suggested the couple to take their newborn son along on the trip too. Yasir and Iqra welcomed Kabir Hussain in July 2021.