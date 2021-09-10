‘Paighaam Layi Saba’: Atif Aslam, Ameer Gilani pay homage to selfless warriors on Defence Day Zainab Nasir | September 10, 2021 Share





Atif Aslam and Ameer Gilani collaborated on a song as tribute to the heroic soldiers on land and air.



The hearthrob Ameer Gilani took to Instagram and shared a picture with Atif revealing their project.

He wrote, “We have a ‘Paighaam’ for you tomorrow InshaAllah atifaslam what an honour. Marked one off the bucket list.”

Fans gushed over them and reacted by praising, “Ultimately you are doing an ISPR task. Being an army brat, this information has made me very happy.”

“It’s a tribute… a special one,” said Ameer.

The song was premiered on television screens on Defence Day where the Sabaat actor essayed the role of a soldier amid war.

Atif Aslam once again mesmerized fans with his melodious voice.







