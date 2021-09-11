Mahira Khan weighs in on culture of placing blame on victim in Pakistan Sakina Mehdi | September 11, 2021 Share

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan appeared in an interview recently and spoke about the victims being target of criticism over their whereabouts and dressing.

The Raees actor said, “Whenever such an incident occurs, the first question that is usually asked is why was she out so late? Was he her boyfriend? Why was she there alone? These are the wrong questions to ask!”

While talking about the possible solution to end victim-blaming, Khan stated, “This needs to be ingrained in the mindsets of the generation after us, if not in the generation before us. Schools should design programs that internalize the right ways to deal with situations involving violence to avoid victim-blaming.”