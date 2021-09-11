Gohar Rasheed shares his two cents on viral slap scene Sakina Mehdi | September 11, 2021 Share

Gohar Rasheed shares his two cents on viral slap scene

A scene from a Pakistani drama serial has gone viral on social media in which actor Sarah Khan, who plays Falak slaps her husband Daniyal back, essayed by Gohar Rasheed after he slaps her.

Rasheed spoke about the viral scene and wrote on Instagram, “I hate the display of physical abuse on television. This is why I have always refrained from doing it in at least my own characters. It’s unfortunate but it has been done so frequently on our television that it’s almost become a subconscious reality for us.”





He added, “Apparently, Physically abusing women is “fine” and any misogynistic, spineless man can get away with it, just like #Daniyal thought in yesterday’s episode of #Laapata. It may sound strange but The #Thappad scene was the only reason as to why I took up the character of #Daniyal, to prove that oppression is a choice.”

The actor further added, “If any insecure man with his fragile ego tries his “so called” muscles on you, Make the choice that #Falak did, Without any fear! One tight slap back from a brave woman to such weak man in our society WOULD be a giant leap for women kind. We NEED such examples to be made by such women of strength.. to empower women for their own safety.. their well being.. self respect. A scene that is so powerful.. I hope that it’s effect is even more impactful on our women. Girls like #Falak rock Men like #Daniyal shock.”