Celebrities spotted at Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram's glamorous wedding ceremony Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 11, 2021 Share

Pakistan showbiz industry’s much-adored stars, actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have finally tied the knot. The families of the bride and groom gathered for the much-anticipated Nikkah ceremony on Friday.





The glamorous moments captured during the ceremony have taken the internet by storm. Minal donned the traditional red bridal wear on her nikkah and covered her face with a veil. Groom Ahsan Mohsin opted for a black sherwani for the day.





In the shared clip, sister Aiman was spotted in tears of joy as Minal signed her Nikkah papers around her mother and brothers. After the Nikkah ceremony, the groom was spotted wiping off tears from Minal's face as she got emotional on stage. The adorable moment left the internet in awe.





The bride squad including Minal’s best friends, Saboor Aly, Kinza Hashmi, Ali Ansari and Amna Ilyas, joined the ceremony to bless her union.













Popular actress Iqra Aziz and host Nida Yasir, along with her husband Yasir Nawaz, were also spotted at the wedding.





Iqra and hubby Yasir Hussain also marked their first public appearance together this week after welcoming son Kabir.

Take a look.







