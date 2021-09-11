Armeena Khan, Sharaz Ali's short film ‘Snapshot’ makes to international film festivals Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 11, 2021 Share

Renowned Pakistani actress Armeena Khan, who recently marked her debut as a film producer for short film, Snapshot, has turned to social media to announce that her short film has been selected by two international film festivals.

The festivals, Gold Movie Awards and the Los Angeles Lift-Off film festival, have selected Snapshot for special screening. Celebrating the achievement, the Bin Roye actress took to her Instagram to announce the film's selections.





In the post, she shared on Friday, she wrote, "Hey folks. As you may recall, Sharaz Ali and I produced our first short film Snapshot," she wrote on Instagram. "it has been been selected into the Gold Movie Awards and Lift Off Global Network thus far. You will be able to view the movie soon on one of these platforms. I am proud of the whole team and the cast."

Snapshot is a collaborative work between Turkish and Pakistani artists. While the producers, director, writers are from Pakistan, co-actors Mert Kilic and Ayhan Isik, and the music composer were from Turkey.

The film was produced by Khan, marking her debut as a film producer. It was directed by Ali.