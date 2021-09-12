Imran Ashraf turns 32, showbiz stars send heartfelt wishes to the actor on his birthday Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 12, 2021 Share

Imran Ashraf turns 32, showbiz stars send heartfelt wishes to the actor on his birthday

Leading Pakistani TV actor Imran Ashraf has achieved remarkable success in his acting career in a short span of time. The actor, who is known for his perfect craft of acting, recently celebrated his 32nd birthday on Saturday (September 11).









Ashraf, who delivered the stunning performance in hit drama serial Ranjha Ranjha Kardi, received tons of heartfelt wishes and love from his fans and fellow showbiz stars.

Here’s a look at all the heartfelt birthday messages for the Raqs-e-Bismil famed actor.





The actor, who amazed the audience with his writing for drama serial Mushk, has also bagged a nomination in 2021 Lux Style Awards for Best Male Actor - Viewer’s Choice category, for his acting in drama serial Kahin Deep Jalay.