Warrant against Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed cancelled Sakina Mehdi | September 12, 2021 Share

Warrant against Saba Qamar, Bilal Saeed cancelled

As per press statement released by singer Bilal Saeed and actress Saba Qamar’s representatives, on Friday, Lahore court cancelled arrests warrants against the duo. Last year, a case was registered against them at Akbari police station after song Qubool Hai was released.

On Wednesday, bailable arrest warrants were issued against Qamar and Saeed by Judicial Magistrate Jowaria Munir Bhatti because both of them failed to appear before court.

According to the statements issued by them, the court cancelled the arrest warrants after both artists submitted application, explaining why they couldn’t appear at the hearing.

The statement read, “We are pleased to announce that the honourable court has accepted our application, and bailable warrants have been withdrawn through the court’s orders issued today, on September 9.”

It continued, “The widespread misreporting and mischaracterization of the court’s orders by numerous print and television media outlets.”

The Cheekh actor posted the statement on her Instagram stories and wrote alongside, “Indeed, there is no substitute for diligent, responsible reporting and some good research.”