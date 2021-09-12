Azekah Daniel spreads awareness on rising envy in industry: ‘I would blame social media for it’ Zainab Nasir | September 12, 2021 Share

Actress Azekah Daniel opened up on the rising issue of jealousy among young stars in the showbiz industry.



Azekah did not have a good view of the rising trend and related the harmful prevalent issues in the industry and the air of mistrust amongst the young stars.

In an appearance at the show G Sarkar, Azekah said, “People are now becoming more competitive, and now with social media, the insecurities among people have increased a lot especially in youngsters, which they have now started to portray on sets, and even on social media. I would blame social media for it. It is one of the biggest reasons.”

The Dunk actress blamed social media for the toxicity it creates among individuals as it elevates some and deflates others, disrupting lives and careers in the process.