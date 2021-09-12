Ayeza khan hits 10 million followers on IG Zainab Nasir | September 12, 2021 Share

Ayeza khan hits 10 million followers on IG

Actress Ayeza Khan broke records as she gained 10 million followers on Instagram and could not stop gushing over her achievement.



Fans came forward to exchange heartiest congratulations with Ayeza Khan.

Ayeza khan is an active IG user who keeps her fans updated on her work and personal life.

The notable actress of the industry made quite a milestone after reaching a big number of followers.

On the work front, Ayeza has worked in many superhit dramas out of which Mere Pas Tum Ho became a blockbuster.

Aiman Khan is next in line with 9 million followers.