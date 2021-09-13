Aymen Saleem addresses decision to quit acting: ‘I wanted a break’ Sakina Mehdi | September 13, 2021 Share

During her appearance on a talk show, Aymen Saleem who made her debut with hit TV series Chupke Chupke, revealed why she decided to step away from acting.

Saleem clarified, “I am from a corporate background. Coming into the industry, I wasn’t fully prepared. Our industry is very different from other industries. I’ve done investment banking in New York and I’ve done consulting. Coming into showbiz is a completely different ball game altogether. I wasn’t entirely sure whether I wanted to do this or not.”

She further explained, “Chupke Chupke was such a huge hit, and we were given so much love and support by our fans and wellwishers, but if I’m being completely honest, I was a little overwhelmed. It was just so much, and I was very grateful for it, and I was really humbled, but I wasn’t sure if I was ready for this. So I wanted to make sure I take a step back, reevaluate what I want to do, and that if I come back then I should come back to stay.”

While talking about her decision to quit acting, the actor said, “I wanted a break. I needed to reassess whether I even want to do this or not, and I find it a little bit hard to say no. I was reconnecting with my mentors in the industry who really helped me during this time. It wasn’t just me switching jobs, it wasn’t like going from one bank to another. That’s a 9 to 5 career and it doesn’t change much.”

Aymen further added, “You need to always be in your character when you’re in the public eye. Glam life was not for me. So I needed to make sure I’m ready for it.”