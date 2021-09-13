Minal Khan, Ahsan Mohsin Ikram’s grand wedding festivities conclude Zainab Nasir | September 13, 2021 Share

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram tied the knot in an intimate ceremony but their wedding was celebrated with a grand reception.



The ceremony was attended by several industry professionals. On the valima, Minal looked ethereal and elegant as she was seen dressed in a stunning, heavy, cream coloured outfit.

The dress was paired with a matching dupatta pinned onto her head in a typical bridal style.

Minal posed with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram and they were all smiles.

Celebrities came forward to exchange their blessings as the festivities came to an end.

The couple has made headlines since the day they got engaged.