Ayeza Khan crosses 10 million followers mark on Instagram Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 14, 2021

Leading Pakistani superstar Ayeza Khan on Sunday crossed 10 million followers and became the most followed Pakistani celebrity on Instagram.

The Chupke Chupke famed actor, who is currently stationed in Turkey with her family recently, reached the 10 million milestone on Sunday afternoon.

The Mehar Posh starlet is currently following 391 people, most of whom are close friends and family with 3,889 posts.

Sharing her excitement, the Meray Paas Tum Ho leading lady thanked her fans for their love and support after she crossed 10 million followers on Instagram, saying “Love my little fandom”.





The Laapata actress shared a sweet photo, and said “We are 10 million followers strong today. Love my little fandom. Thank you guys so much for your love,” Khan added a bunch of loved-up emoticons.

Khan became the first Pakistani celebrity to reach 10 million Instagram followers on Sunday. Pakistani TV actress Aiman Khan is the second most followed Pakistani celebrity with 9 million followers after Ayeza Khan.