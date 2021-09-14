Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain celebrate ‘Aqiqah’ of son Kabir Hussain Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 14, 2021 Share

Pakistan showbiz world’s newly-become-parents, actors Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain recently celebrated the Aqiqa of their first child Kabir Hussain.

The beautiful ceremony was attended by their showbiz fellows and friends including, Wajahat Rauf and his family along with Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 famed actor Noor-ul-Hassan.

Iqra and Yasir’s baby boy Kabir Hussain was born in July 2021. The pictures from Aqiqa ceremony have been making rounds on the Instagram.





For the event, Kabir’s mom and dad donned white outfits. A wall was specially decorated for Kabir’s Aqiqa with blue and white balloons and a few pictures of goats.

Take a look here.



