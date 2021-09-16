Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali’s greeting video wins the internet, leaves fans in awe Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 16, 2021 Share

Abida Parveen, Shafqat Amanat Ali’s greeting video wins the internet, leaves fans in awe

The two music legends of the country Shafqat Amanat Ali and Abida Parveen’s recent greeting video has left the internet in awe.

The music sensations recently met with each other and the adorable gesture of the legendary Sufi artist giving respect to the Mitwa crooner is winning hearts on social media.

Sharing the video, the Khamaj singer wrote, “One of the most fabulous yet the most humblest possible singer on earth and it feels like a blessing being around such souls.”

In the video, the Aaqa singer can be seen bending to touch the Aankhon Ke Sagar singer’s feet, while he quickly stops her and the two share a warm hug.

The video went viral in minutes and people could not stop praising the level of respect the two veterans were giving to each other.

Take a look.







