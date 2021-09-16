Sanam Saeed, Sarwat Gilani and Mahira Khan set adorable BFFs goals at star-studded party Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 16, 2021 Share

Pakistan showbiz industry’s leading ladies Mahira Khan, Sarwat Gillani and Sanam Saeed were recently spotted enjoying their amazing time together in a star-studded party.

The Churails actress shared a picture of the girls, enjoying a hang out with A-list female stars of the country including, actress Tooba Siddiqui and renowned filmmaker Mehreen Jabbar.

The Jackson Heights famed director also shared the picture on her IG Story and termed the party to be their ‘annual meet-up.’

Have a look.

On the work front, the Raees actress is currently winning the praise for her outstanding performance in Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay.

While the Zindagi Gulzar Hai famed starlet Saeed will be seen next in Ishrat: Made In China, Sarwat is busy shooting for her web-series opposite Zahid Ahmed.