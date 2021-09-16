‘Sherdil’: Hassan Niazi details past incident on sets Zainab Nasir | September 16, 2021 Share





‘Sherdil’: Hassan Niazi details past incident on sets

Actor Hassan Niazi looked back to an incident that took place on the sets of the film Sherdil as he sat down for an interview in a show.

The hosts investigated Hassan about the accident.

Hassan appeared in The Mazedaar Show where he gave details about the accident and said, “Sherdil was shot in four months with a few gaps and after the shoot, I was bedridden for 11 months. In the last sequence of the film, pilot Arun Virani was hanging. For shooting that scene I was suddenly informed by the crew that this sequence will be shot today. I got excited, wore the uniform, and went for the shoot. I was constantly hanging on the tree for 85 minutes because the drone was having some issues.”

He added, “Later on, I had a bit of pain in my back and I was told that there is some issue in the cervical L5. I continued with shoots and playing cricket and I was limping like a dog because of pain. My friend suggested getting it checked because it looked like something really serious. The Dr told me to get hospitalized, I had my treatment done for 11 months and the dr worked on maintaining my posture. After 11 months I refused to get further treatment and continued having turmeric and milk.”

Hassan essayed the role of Arun Verani, an Indian pilot in the film Sherdil.