‘All of my dramas receive very good ratings,’ says Hiba Bukhari Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 17, 2021 Share

‘All of my dramas receive very good ratings,’ says Hiba Bukhari

Prominent Pakistani TV actress Hiba Bukhari is among a few successful stars of the showbiz industry, who, in a very short span of time, have managed to won over the hearts of millions of fans with their stunning talent and charming personality.

The Thori Si Wafa famed actress opened up about her success in the industry. Only a few years into her promising career, Hiba is proud to have not yet seen a flop drama.

Speaking in a local talk show recently, the Deewangi starlet gushed over her Best Female Actor – Viewer's Choice at the Lux Style Awards nomination and said, "Masha Allah, Alhamdulillah all of my dramas receive very good ratings, even if they are aired at 9 PM."

She continued, "I cannot recall any drama of mine that did not bag good ratings."

On the work front, Hiba is currently garnering praises from audiences amid her ongoing drama, GEO TV's Fitoor.

Fans can vote for their favorite actor/actress and other categories for the LSA 2021 at the following link.

https://www.luxstyle.pk/lsa2021/nominees/

