Madiha Imam, Wahaj Ali gear up for another exciting project Zainab Nasir | September 17, 2021

Stars Madiha Imam and Wahaj Ali will be paired together once again for an upcoming drama serial as per reports.



Public praised the already witnessed chemistry of the two actors, as Madiha and Wahaj appeared together recently in the serial Zoya Sawleha,besides an appearance in a Ramadan play Ishq Jalebi after which fans started gushing over them.

Madiha posted pictures as she updated fans on her upcoming project and wrote, “Something which all of you will like.”

Fans craved for more details of the project but the audience will have to wait till any further announcement comes forth.