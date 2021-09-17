Ali Abbas gets candid on Aymen Saleem’s career Zainab Nasir | September 17, 2021 Share

Actor Ali Abbas voiced his views on actress Aymen Saleem’s career as he sat down for an interview.



Ali openly praised Aymen as the host in the show asked him to compare Aymen Saleem and Momina Iqbal in terms of professionalism.

Ali Abbas sat for an interview in Good Morning Pakistan with host Nida Yasir where he claimed, “Aymen Saleem has a bright future not because Momina has fewer acting abilities, I have seen her work she is a brilliant actress and very natural but in our industry strong backing has a lot of value. Once you are in the good books of “THE PEOPLE” who run the show, undoubtedly, if you put picture of Scarlett Johansson with her we will still take Aymen Saleem’s name.”

Ali Abbas appeared in the drama serial Fitrat aired on Geo Entertainment.