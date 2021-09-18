Asim Azhar expresses disappointment after New Zealand team cancels Pakistan tour Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 18, 2021 Share

Asim Azhar expresses disappointment after New Zealand team cancels Pakistan tour

The last minute decision by the New Zealand cricket board to cancel the cricket series against Pakistan and return back to the country over ‘security concerns’ has left cricket lovers and artists in disappointment and shock.

On Friday, the NZ cricket team cancelled its tour of Pakistan after informing the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) of a "security alert", a statement issued by the board confirmed.

Reacting on the shocking news, Pakistani singer and musician Asim Azhar expressed his disappointment on his social media handle.

The Jo Tu Na Milasinger took to the Twitter and emphasized to the statement that Pakistan is a safe country.

Azhar went on to express optimism over the country bouncing back from the incredible loss saying that it will settle things in the T20 World Cup.

"Its sad but its ok. We’re a nation used to bouncing back. Pakistan is safe & always will be. We’ll still open heartedly welcome New Zealand or any other nation that thinks otherwise bcz thats who we are. P.S. beware of a cornered Pakistan, world. See u at t20 world cup! #PAKvNZ," he wrote.

The announcement on Friday that the Pakistan-New Zealand series had been called off came just as the first one-day international was due to start at Rawalpindi Stadium, 10 kilometres (six miles) from the team hotel in Islamabad.