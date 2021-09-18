Saba Qamar gets her second jab of COVID-19 vaccine Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 18, 2021 Share

Saba Qamar gets her second jab of COVID-19 vaccine

Leading Pakistani film and TV star Saba Qamar received the second dose of her coronavirus vaccine on Friday. The actress shared the update on her social media account.

The Manto famed actress took to her Instagram handle and shred her her stunning photo from the vaccination centre. Sharing the picture, she captioned it, “I’m fully vaccinated.”

The Cheekh star, who is an avid social media user, also urged her millions of fans and followers to get their vaccine jab as well.





She wrote, “Get your loved ones vaccinated as well” followed by a heart emoticon.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars showered love on Saba after she posted the adorable photo in all-black outfit. The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

The actress also shared the same photo and boomerang video from the vaccination centre in her Insta Stories. She is followed by over 4.6 million people on Instagram.

On the work front, the actress will be seen in upcoming drama serial Tumhare Husn Ke Naam.