Indian filmmaker Rahul Dholakia is all praises for Mahira Khan Sakina Mehdi | September 18, 2021 Share

Recently, Raees’ director Rahul Dholakia took to Twitter and shared that he is looking forward to watch superstar Mahira Khan’s TV serial titled Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay on his mother’s recommendation.

Dholakia tweeted, “My mom strongly recommends #humkahankesachaythay of the supremely talented TheMahiraKhan!! Now I have to watch it - and I am so looking forward to it.”

In the television series directed by Mohammad Ehteshamuddin, Khan stars with actors Kubra Khan, Laila Wasti, Haroon Shahid, Omair Rana, Zainab Qayyum and Usman Mukhtar.