Nausheen Shah on being compared to Kareena Kapoor: 'I don't like it' Sakina Mehdi | September 18, 2021

Pakistani actor Nausheen Shah recently sat down for an interview and revealed she doesn’t like it when people compare her with Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The 37-year-old shared her thoughts about people getting injections for their features or skin color, she said, “I think it’s very trashy when people aren’t confident in the color of their skin or their features and start getting injections. I think it’s absolutely trashy.”

Shah said that it isn’t flattering when people say she looks like Kapoor, “I was at a wedding in Islamabad with my best friend, an aunty came over and said to me, ‘Beta, you look better on TV’. She actually said that. I had no idea what to say to her after that. Another compliment that feels like an insult to me is when people compare you with other actors. I don’t like that. People compare me with Kareena Kapoor.”