Hira Mani’s father Syed Farukkh Jamal passes away Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 19, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani TV actress Hira Mani's father, Syed Farukkh Jamal, has passed away.

The news was shared by the actress's husband Salman Sheikh aka Mani on his social media account on Saturday.

"It's with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira's father Syed Farukkh Jamal,” Mani announced.





“Namaz e Janazah will be held today (Saturday) after Maghreb namaz at Taimuriah Masjid Hydri, North Nazimabad. Hira and Mani," wrote Mani in his announcement.

Although the cause of the death has not been disclosed, friends and family are asked to join for the final rites of the deceased.

Later, Hira also shared an emotional post on her social media handle. The actress re-shared words of her late father, saying, “Death is a getaway of a new life so be careful don’t do any thin bad to others and secure your new life after death.”





The actress shared the post with a heartfelt caption that reads, “mere abbu ki bohat achi achi baatien thien waqtan fawaqtan app sub se share kerti Rahungi inshallah.”