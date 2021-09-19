Mathira denies plastic surgery rumours: ‘please stop calling me plastic’ Zainab Nasir | September 19, 2021 Share

Model Mathira tactfully responded to plastic surgery rumours that circulated all around social media.



Since the past few days major transformations have been noted in Mathira’s body.

According to the public's opinion, Mathira has had several plastic surgeries done for which she faced severe backlash.

Taking to social media, Mathira reacted to all the comments she had received and openly denied all the suggestions made by the Netizens.

In the show Time Out with Ahsan Khan, Mathira denied having had any surgeries or silicon implants and said, “I haven’t had any of the surgeries, I am all natural, don’t be jealous.”

She continued, “If I had done implantations I would have owned up to it. I have a hormonal imbalance. People should stop calling me plastic.”

She further added, “Please stop this nonsense.”







