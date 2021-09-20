Watch: Atif Aslam, Sara Bharwana set major couple goals in viral wedding video Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 20, 2021 Share

Pakistani music sensation and heartthrob of many Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana have made fans gush over their loved-up equation.





The adorable couple was spotted displaying PDA-filled couple goals for fans out there. The romantic duo, who was spotted attending a wedding over the weekend, was caught during an adorable loving moment together, wherein the Dil Diyan Gallan crooner was seen fixing Sara's hair.





Their video has been making rounds on social media and fans cannot stop gushing over their loved-up equation.

For the day, the Rafta Rafta singer donned a black prince coat whereas his wife slipped into a glowing ivory outfit.

"They look cute together Mashallah Mashallah," wrote one fan in the comments.

"Best couple," added another fan.

The viral clip comes a day after the Doorie famed singer announced his next musical collaboration with Mahira Khan. The singer also sparked frenzy with his television debut in Sang-e-Mah.