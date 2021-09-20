Hira Mani shares heart-wrenching post after father’s demise Sakina Mehdi | September 20, 2021 Share

Hira Mani shares heart-wrenching post after father’s demise

On Saturday, Pakistani actor Hira Mani’s husband Salman Saqib Sheikh who is also known as Mani took to Facebook and shared the news of wife’s father Syed Farrukkh Jamal’s demise.

He wrote, "It is with great and profound sadness that we inform you of the passing of Hira's father Syed Farukkh Jamal. Namaz e Janazah will be held today after Maghreb namaz at Taimuriah Masjid Hydri, North Nazimabad. Hira and Mani.”

The Do Bol actor also took to Instagram and shared a post his father had posted on his social media platform.

The post read as, “Death is the gateway to a new life, so be careful. Don’t do anything bad to others and secure your new life after death.”





Her caption read, “Mere abbu ki bohat achi achi baatien thien waqtan fawaqtan app sub se share kerti Rahungi Insha’Allah (I’ll keep sharing the valuable advices my father would give with you guys every now and then).”

Several celebrities from the showbiz industry offered their condolences in the comment section.