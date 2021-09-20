‘Half Cooked’: Humaima Malick, Mikaal Zulfiqar gear up for upcoming short film Zainab Nasir | September 20, 2021 Share

Stars Humaima Malick and Mikaal Zulfiqar are all set to showcase their on screen chemistry in an upcoming short film titled Half Cooked.



The duo treated fans with images from BTS of the shoot on their respective social media handles.

Half Cooked is helmed by Shahrukh Naveed under the banner of Filmo’ clock studio.

Exact details of the film have not yet been revealed but through pictures it was showcased that it revolved around Mikaal’s and Humaima’s romance.

Fans gushed over the news as they will get to see new actors in a completely different light.

The film will be released on the platform of See Prime, date to be announced soon.







