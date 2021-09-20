Faraz Anwar relates harsh realities of being a musician in Pakistan Zainab Nasir | September 20, 2021 Share





Faraz Anwar relates harsh realities of being a musician in Pakistan

Ace guitarist Faraz Anwar revealed the recent discrimination incident he faced as a musician in Karachi.



According to reports, Faraz, the Mizraab frontman, was refused to rent a place in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal because of his profession.

Other than that, he opened up on so many incidents. Some musicians are deprived of the rights to open up bank accounts.

These artists are not even granted permission to call themselves musicians on their ID cards.

Faraz took to Facebook and wrote, “Yesterday I went to see a house portion for rent in Gulshan e Iqbal and the landlord asked me what I do [for a living], so I told him that I am a musician and singer.” He then relayed how the landlord got back to him today to tell him that “we can't give [you] our house on rent because you're a musician and we are very religious people.”

The Kitni Sadiyan singer further added, “I don't know what to expect from now on because people over here are extremely religious [yet] we say everyone has freedom in Islam. But this is how we treat our artists!”

He continued, “This is so shameful and disgusting. Wake up musicians, this is how Pakistan is going to treat you. [So] stand up for your rights or leave this profession because this is not a profession here anyway.”

Faraz signed off by saying, “When people need entertainment they call us, when artists need a place on rent they say we can't give our place to kafirs. You can't even open a bank account in Pakistan if you say you are a musician. Thanks to Pakistan for everything.”