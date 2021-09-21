Mahira Khan joins Commonwealth campaign to help end domestic violence, sexual assault Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 21, 2021 Share

Mahira Khan joins Commonwealth campaign to help end domestic violence, sexual assault

Leading Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan has joined the international Commonwealth forum’s ltest initiative #JoinTheChorus campaign.

The campaign aims to spread awareness and prevent domestic and sexual violence in 54 member countries of the Commonwealth, led by the No More Foundation, the Commonwealth Secretariat and social impact company Gentle Forces.

The Raees actress took to her Instagram handle and shared the campaign information through various posts. "Hi I'm Mahira Khan, an actor from Pakistan, and I invite you to 'join the chorus' and say 'no more' to domestic and sexual violence," Khan says in the first video she posted.





"We either know of or have experienced first hand, some sort of abuse or sexual/domestic violence," the caption read. "The more we speak up, the more we break the silence surrounding domestic and sexual violence."





"Let's break the culture of silence that has enabled domestic and sexual violence to persist for so long," she said in a second post.

The actor shared a third video in relation to the campaign as well.

According to the campaign website, #JoinTheChorus "aims to increase awareness of domestic and sexual violence and call for collective action".

On the work front, the Verna actress is receiving immense praise and love for her character Mehreen in drama serial Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay. She will also be seen with Atif Aslam in a musical collaboration.