Mathira admits she got liposuction: 'nothing to hide' Sakina Mehdi | September 21, 2021

Pakistani model Mathira recently responded to a troll who accused body-shamed her. She denied getting lasers or lip fillers but said she did liposuction to remove fat.

While replying to the troll, the television hostess wrote, “Yes true I did liposuction I removed fat! You can talk to my doctors I didn’t and won’t get implants and if I do I will openly accept it I don’t have lip fillers and lasers I don’t shy away from the things I do I own them! I did liposuction (which is) not a crime because I was in bed rest for a long time after my accident I have punctured lung, 3 rib fractures.”

She added, “I was on the heavy medication you can Google my accident details (they are) not funny. Plus, I left my anti-depressants they put on a lot of weight and I have hormone issues! So yeah nothing to hide.”