Usama Khan reveals names of two actors who inspires him Sakina Mehdi | September 21, 2021

Pakistani actor Usama Khan appeared on a local TV show and revealed the two actors from the showbiz industry who inspires him.

The Mohlat actor was asked about the actors who he looks up to, he responded, “Fawad Khan and there is also another name which came in my mind and that is Faysal Qureshi, their work inspires me”.

Moreover, Khan spoke about the roles he prefers doing, “I try to choose different characters every time, I prefer to do the characters which have a margin to perform and the interaction of the character. I think we should avoid doing toxic characters even if it’s a main lead”.