Muneeb Butt discloses secret behind his fitness Zainab Nasir | September 21, 2021 Share

Muneeb Butt discloses secret behind his fitness

Actor Muneeb Butt revealed his fitness and skin care routine in a recent interview.



Muneeb Butt loves to keep himself fit and smart as showcased in his pictures.

In an interview with Nida Yasir in the show Good Morning Pakistan, Muneeb said, “Often people used to say that I have used injections to get a fair complexion, but it’s not true. My childhood friends know that I have a fair complexion since childhood.”

He added, “I just use a face wash, nothing more than that. Even I don’t use makeup on the sets while shooting, I just use a concealer to hide dark circles that’s all.”

“I take proper and healthy diet to maintain my fitness. I regularly go to the gym as well.”