Hajra Yamin falls prey to criticism on her latest bold pictures Zainab Nasir | September 21, 2021 Share

Actress Hajra Yamin faced backlash over her latest pictures as she took to her social media to share them.



Hajra was spotted wearing a bold dress to which fans showed immense displeasure.

One fan commented, “you are beautiful and your name is too, please try to wear full clothes.”

This was not the first time that Hajra faced criticism as many times before that she had fallen prey to such issues.

Hajra was last featured in drama serial Ehd-e-Wafa.

She has won fans' hearts with her versatile performances in the field.

However, since she landed into this industry Hajra has not been liked for the clothes she chooses to wear.







