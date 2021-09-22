Shaniera Akram stands by comments on Pakistan’s security Sakina Mehdi | September 22, 2021 Share

Many cricket fans were left heartbroken after New Zealand and England called off Pakistan tour citing security concerns. Citizens expressed their disappointment over the decision taken by foreign cricket teams including former cricketer Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram.

She tweeted, “There is no place in the world I feel safer.”

Soon after Shaniera’s tweet, netizens accused her of promoting false image of the country as many said it is not safe for women.

Shaniera responded to the criticism and wrote, “I stand by my words. In terms of national security, I do feel completely safe in Pakistan. I know where we have come from and I have seen how hard we have worked to promote a peaceful nation. And it’s a safe feeling when you’re with 200million people who all want the same thing – PEACE!”



