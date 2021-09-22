Zainab Abbas flaunts baby bump in latest post Zainab Nasir | September 22, 2021 Share

Zainab Abbas treated fans with good news that she is expecting her first baby as she flaunted her baby bump in latest pictures.

The host very carefully caressed her baby bump on twitter with a cute caption.

Zainab wrote, “On another note, my travel partner this past year. Feels more like a test match rather than a T20, but managed to weather the storm and carry on working throughout. Hoping this new journey is as rewarding as the previous one."





Zainab got married in 2019 and also boasted a successful career as she became the presenter for the ICC Cricket World cup in 2019.

In the picture, Zainab was spotted wearing a green top as she stood in the stadium.