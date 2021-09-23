Atif Aslam unveils release date of music video ‘Ajnabi’ ft. Mahira Khan Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 23, 2021 Share

After releasing back-to-back hit tracks including Rafta Ratfa, Raat and Dil Jalany Ki Baat, Pakistani music sensation Atif Aslam is all set to treat his fans with yet another song this year.

The Dil Diyan Gallan famed crooner has unveiled the release date of his much-awaited music video Ajnabi with superstar Mahira Khan.





The Kadi Te Has singer took to Instagram and announced the release date. Sharing the second teaser of music video of Ajnabi, Atif unveiled that it will be released on Saturday, September 25.





He posted the teaser with caption, “My eyes are closed but I can see”.Mahira and Atif are coming together after 10 years for the latter’s music video Ajnabi.

Earlier, Atif shared the first poster of the song, also featuring Mahira and said, “Coming together after 10 years.”

Mahira and Atif first collaborated in Geo Entertainment’s banner film Bol, released in 2011. The duo had received immense love and praise for their on-screen chemistry in the film.





Fans are impatiently waiting for the release of Ajnabi to see their favorite stars together again.