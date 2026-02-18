Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet’s 'sign' $100M marriage pact?

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have reportedly signed a jaw-dropping $100 million wedding contract.
As per the viral post from Hoops Crave on X (Formerly Twitter) on February 16, 2026, the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the Wonka star have agreed to get married in the last part of 2026 as part of a business deal.
According to the post, the alleged plan was aimed at driving up viewership for their reality series The Kardashians, suggesting the romance may extend beyond love and positioning a potential wedding as a blockbuster televised event.
Kylie’s mom Kris Jenner reportedly prepared a “wedding deal” for her daughter and her boyfriend, which obligates the couple to marry by the end of 2026 as part of the The Kardashians reality show.
The $100 million is the estimated profit the family expects from the wedding special.
It is revealed that Timothée will also receive a percentage from the show and an endorsement deal with Kylie’s brands in exchange for his participation.
Notably, this update came after the report of the Heat Magazine revealed that the 28-year-old reality TV star is said to be “baby crazy” and wants to have another child with the 30-year-old actor before considering marriage.
“They’re living together now and have spoken openly about having kids. Tim 100% wants to be a dad and Kylie’s totally baby crazy. [Her kids] Stormi and Aire are getting so big, she’s starting to miss having a baby around,” an insider claimed.
“Tim is so great with her kids, Kylie has no doubt that he’ll be an incredible dad,” the confidant noted.
They added, “People around them honestly wouldn’t be surprised if a baby announcement happens very soon. It’s what Kylie wants and he seems to be on the same page.”
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet began dating in early 2023.