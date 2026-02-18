News
  • By Web Desk
Entertainment

Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco

The Rare Beauty founder celebrates her first Valentine's Day with Benny Blanco as a married couple last week

  • By Web Desk
Selena Gomez earns big recognition after cozy Valentine's with Benny Blanco

The month of February comes with plenty of celebrations for Selena Gomez!

The Rare Beauty founder has been locked for a major career milestone after she celebrated her first Valentine's Day with her husband, Benny Blanco, as a married couple.

Earlier this week, multiple media reports claimed that Gomez, who founded Rare Impact Fund in 2020, will be honoured at the 2026 Social Impact Summit on March 30 at FIT in New York.

During the prestigious event, the businesswoman will receive the Excellence in Beauty Philanthropy Award alongside designer Kenneth Cole.

The 33-year-old American actress has been selected for recognition after emerging as one of the entertainment industry’s most vocal champions for mental health.

For those unaware, the popular actress-turned-businesswoman established her charitable foundation, Rare Impact Fund, in 2020, after the launch of her beauty brand, Rare Beauty.

Her aim behind Rare Impact was to expand access to mental health resources and education for young people worldwide.

This career-defining moment for Selena Gomez came shortly after she released an intimate Valentine’s Day celebration with Benny Blanco, following their high-profile marriage in September last year.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the critically acclaimed actress shared romantic photos with her husband, marking their first Valentine's Day as a married couple.   

