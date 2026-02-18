News
  • By Salima Bhutto
Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in brewing family feud

Brooklyn Beckham publicly confirmed his feud with his family in January 2026

  • By Salima Bhutto
Brooklyn Beckham loses another childhood friend in the ongoing family feud as he unfollowed childhood friends Holly and Jack Ramsay on social media, few days after blocking their celebrity chef father, Gordon Ramsay.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham blocked 26-year-old Holly, who is an influencer, and her twin brother Jack, a serving Royal Marine.

The cooking influencer’s moves come a few days after Ramsay advised Brooklyn not to "forget where he came from".

A source, in this regard, dished out, to Daily Mail, "'David and Victoria see Gordon and Tana almost as family. The kids all grew up together.”

The tipster tattled, "Brooklyn always loved his time with them all but his an Jack’s friendship isn’t really there any more which is a great shame.

"Gordon and Tana have been upset at the fall-out too. They are very, very fond of Brooklyn. They’ve known him since he was tiny.”

The source added, "Brooklyn doesn’t appear to see many of his friends he hung out with before Nicola any more and that is very sad. These are people who he goes way back with and Holly is one of them.'"

It’s worth mentioning here that Brooklyn has already severed ties with parents, brothers Romeo and Cruz and teenage sister Harper.

In January 2026, Brooklyn Beckham announced his desire to distance himself from his family in a lengthy Instagram statement. 

Popular News

