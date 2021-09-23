LSA 2021: Faysal Quraishi's fans urge others to vote for him Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 23, 2021 Share

Leading Pakistani TV actor Faisal Quraishi has been ruling the entertainment industry for decades with his stunning acting performances and humble personality.

The actor, who is also an amazing TV show host, holds huge popularity among fans on social media as well.

Recently, the Bashar Momin famed actor’s fans have been rooting for the actor to win the Lux Style Awards 2021 in the category of Best Actor.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Fitoor actor shared a fan page asking fellow followers to vote for him for the LSA 2021. The actor has previously asked fans to vote for him via Instagram.

It is pertinent to mention that Quraishi is nominated in the Best Actor category for Geo Entertainment's drama serial Muqaddar.

Furthermore, Geo Entertainment dominates the LSA nominations this year, bagging a total of 25 nods in television categories for its top-notch productions.

Geo Entertainment’s drama serials Alif, Raaz-e-Ulftat, Deewangi, Meherposh, Muqaddar, Kahin Deep Jaley, Fitrat were one of the leading hits in the list of nominations for this year’s award show.

In order to vote for your favorite actor, visit https://www.luxstyle.pk/ and cast your vote.