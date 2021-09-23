Mansha Pasha shares update on her 'extreme illness,' requests fans for prayers Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 23, 2021 Share

Mansha Pasha shares update on her 'extreme illness,' requests fans for prayers

Renowned Pakistani actress and model Mansha Pasha recently updated her fans and followers about her health. The Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actress also requested them for prayers.

Pasha is known for her role in the critically acclaimed film Laal Kabootar. She took to her Instagram Stories and posted a message about the news of her illness. "Have spent the last ten days in extreme illness," the actress wrote.

The actress was reportedly suffering from dengue fever. "I'm now slowly recovering, with extreme gratitude to my family and caretakers who have been nursing my back to health."

"Please pray that my recovery is swift," she requested.

Pasha has worked in various hit including Shehr e Zaat, Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Virasat and Mera Naam Yusuf Hai. She got married to lawyer and activist Jibran Nasir in 2021.