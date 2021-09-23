Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’: Kubra Khan reveals dark sides of her character Zainab Nasir | September 23, 2021 Share





Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay’: Kubra Khan reveals dark sides of her character

Actress Kubra Khan disclosed details of the role of Mashal in drama serial Hum Kahan Kay Sachay Thay.



In the drama, Kubra essayed the role of a female villain and graced the screen with her performance.

In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine, Kubra said, ''the director decided to include scenes of Mashal eating in her room after he spotted me several times eating food on set. We decided that it would be coconut because we wanted to use a tool that needs a lot of energy to open it. This was a way she would demonstrate her anger.”

“Portraying the wide range of emotions Mashal had was quite difficult. In one scene for instance, the director would tell one person that they must be happy or sad, then he would turn to me and say “in this scene, you’re pretending to be happy but inside you’re sad, or you’re angry but you’re actually very depressed.” It was so confusing! I didn’t practice all of her emotions because this is what helps me in memorizing the dialogue. But what helped was that I completely adapted to Mashal’s personality in order to understand why she is the person she has become today. Because even though Mashal is a negative person, she wasn’t always this horrible because she was very close friends with Mehreen and loved her a lot when they were children.”