Zainab Nasir | September 23, 2021

Shaniera Akram showcases dismay over facing rejection for her Australian roots

Shaniera Akram expressed her disappointment over being discriminated against for her colour and race after all the blood and sweat she shed for Pakistan.



Taking to her Instagram handle, Shaniera spoke up about all the criticism she faced in the wake of her Australian heritage.

She wrote, “Sick of being called a “randomn White woman”, “richgori”, “privileged White person”, “someone who occasionally lives in Pakistan”, “celebrity’s wife”.

“Do you not remember I have spent 10 years in Pakistan, fighting for the rights of our people, caring for those who are underprivileged and standing up for the country I have grown to love?”

She further added, “I had a chance to make a small difference where I could, to build my name and use it not for selfish reasons but for the good of our country…and I took it.”

Shaniera’s work included a long list like rehabilitating victims of the 2016 Lahore suicide bombing, raising charity for hospitals, promoting health and fitness, creating environmental awareness, speaking about road safety, recycling and provision of clean drinking water.