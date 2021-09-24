Minal Khan plans 'last minute' birthday surprises for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram Bakhtawar Ahmed | September 24, 2021 Share

Minal Khan plans 'last minute' birthday surprises for hubby Ahsan Mohsin Ikram

The newly wedded couple of town, actors Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram, is truly setting adorable and loving couple goals for their fans and followers. Recently, Minal, who is known as the one of the highly adored and talented actress of Pakistani entertainment industry, celebrated her husband Ahsan’s birthday in the most romantic way.

The Ishq Hai famed starlet, who earlier celebrated Ahsan's birthday with a dinner party with friends and family, surprised her hubby with a romantic surprise as she decorated their room filled with balloons and gifts by the end of the day.

Turning to her Instagram Story on Wednesday, the Jalan actress shared a glimpse of her room with fans, which was decorated in silver, white and blue balloons and added caption, reading, 'Happy Birthday Ahsan.'

Minal also thanked the event management company that arranged the 'last minute décor.'

Earlier, the Sun Yaara actress posted a loved-up photo with her hubby from the birthday party with a sweet birthday note.



She wrote, “My baby’s birthday dinner! Happy birthday my love.”