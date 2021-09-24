Yashma Gill on intense depiction of self-harm in ‘Azmaish’: ‘I wasn't in favor of it’ Sakina Mehdi | September 24, 2021 Share

In drama serial Azmaish, actress Yashma Gill played the role of Shiza who in the end took her own life. On Instagram, Gill revealed she was not in favor of portrayal of suicide but she didn’t have a choice.

Gill wrote, “Shiza Signs Off. As my journey playing Shiza comes to an end, I want to express how much I have enjoyed playing this role. Practicing my lines, rehearsing and coming into character everyday on set will be missed.”

While addressing the depiction of suicide in the TV serial, she stated, “However, there’s a lot I’ve learned as well, especially how one will always have to pay the consequences for doing wrong. The ending was something I did not personally agree with. But as an actress, I have to comply with the team and stick to their decision as they know better!”

Moreover, a follow criticized the ending and said that the serial could have shown something positive, to which the Phaans actor responded, “I wasn't in favour of it myself but sometimes the on air pressure and then the team's pressure makes you give you in.”



In the drama, Gill was one of the two sisters who mistreats their stepsister Nimrah.